Paris Saint-Germain's Italian star has helped a disabled Italian child by installing a computer of €10,000 for him to communicate with it.The boy, whose name is Andrea D'osso, lives in Bologna and his father had sent out an appeal after his school was burgled twice by thieves in the same week and they had taken away computers, projectors and the equipments that allowed the disabled Andrea to communicate with others.Verratti saw the appeal from Andrea's father and sent the funds into the account of Andrea's father.Corriere di Bologna researched and discovered to realise that it was Verratti who had helped the father and Andrea and he didn't just help in providing the computer for the kid's special needs, but he also helped install the software which allows Andrea to communicate.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)