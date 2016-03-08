Verratti: 'Three wins in a row not enough, Insigne...'
11 June at 22:45Marco Verratti spoke to Rai Sport after Italy's 2-1 win over Bosnia. The Psg midfielder scored the decisive goal for the Azzurri five minutes ahead of the final whistle. Verratti was assisted by Lorenzo Insigne who had scored the equalizer a few minutes before. "Insigne and I spent an amazing year in Pescara - said Verratti -. We understand each other on the pitch even though the first half was hard. We know that's what International football is like. It's not always possible to play well".
"We are a young team and we need to improve, also through mistakes, Bosnia have some great players like Pjanic but our aim is to improve in every game. Three successive wins are not enough to put behind us what happened in the past. We are young and we are aware that we've done nothing, that's still not enough to consider us phenomenons".
Roberto Mancini did also speak with Rai Sport saying that the Azzurri deserved to win after a dominated second half.
