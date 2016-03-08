Vertonghen edges closer to extend contract with Spurs: report
14 September at 18:45English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran defender Jan Vertonghen is edging closer to sign a contract extension with the club, as per Football Inside.
The 32-year-old is in the final year of his current contract with the North London-based club and he will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs if there is progress on his contract extension.
However, as per the latest report, the Belgium international is open to signing a one-year contract extension with the last season’s UEFA Champions League runners up.
