Vialli: 'My Juve didn't have CR7, Barça and City the main rivals for Champions League'

Former Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport trying to predict the Old Lady's Champions League campaign: "I think Barcelona and City are Juventus' main rivals although Guardiola's side misses continuity in my opinion."



"My Juventus side was solid but this one has more quality. Allegri can rely on one of the best players in the World. Our group was absolutely granitic but Lippi didn't have Cristiano Ronaldo."



"Allegri? Now that Zidane is out everybody says he is the best. He deserves the praise for what he did with Real Madrid but I prefer Allegri for his approach with players and how they follow him."

