Vialli offered Italy role
31 January at 14:51Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini could work together again after their spell at Sampdoria in the ‘90s when they managed to win a Serie A title and reach the Champions League final with the Blucerchiati. According to Repubblica, Vialli has been offered to join the National Team coached by Mancini with the role of Head of Delegation.
Vialli has 16 goals and 59 appearances with Italy national team. He played with the Azzurri from 1985 until 1992.
The former Chelsea and Juventus striker has recently revealed his fight against cancer: “It all happened a year ago but I am feeling well now. I still don’t know how it’s going to end up, I hope my story will be useful for people who are facing a crossroad in their lives. I hope my book will help people somehow. The 10% of life is made of what happens, the 90% is made of how we face what happens. I hope my story will be useful to help people who are fighting. I’d like to meet someone who tells me: ‘I didn’t give up because of you’”.
Go to comments