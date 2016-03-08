Vice pres. of Polish Football: 'Napoli situation? Very complex, Milik and Zielinski very upset'

Vice president of the Polish Football Federation Marek Kozminski spoke to Italian radio station Radio Punto Nuovo via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the current situation at Napoli."The situation at Napoli? It's a very complex problem. It is a particular and difficult situation for the Neapolitan environment. There have been unpleasant situations, with angry people and tensions between the president and the players. Then, we saw the other problems, with the thefts at Allan's home and Zielinski's car theft. These are things outside of real football. I hope that the whole environment will be calmed down. Milik and Zielinski are definitely upset about this situation, and not only that. They’re waiting for contract renewals that have been stopped for a year. They want to stay with Napoli, but it is not easy to express themselves when there is this atmosphere of doubt. For a player it's important to have certainty for his future. Here in the training camp, however, we found two guys who were smiling and willing to play.”The atmosphere surrounding Napoli has been increasingly toxic since their disappointing start to the season. The players decided to revolt against the training retreat imposed by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, which both upset fans and the club’s management. The club’s president is now considering selling the main ringleaders of the revolt in the upcoming January transfer window in order to remove the toxic presences from the dressing room.Apollo Heyes