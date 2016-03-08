Vidal and the like on Instagram: Inter continue to dream - Photo

12 August at 18:45

​They like each other, but to understand if anything will materialize, we will have to wait a few weeks. Arturo Vidal remains on the radar of Inter, who are working to reinforce their midfield ahead of the upcoming season.

The scenario is clear, Conte has asked Marotta for a dynamic midfielder that would raise the overall quality of the squad. The Chilean, who would be willing to return to Italy, is the Nerazzurri's first choice.

Meanwhile, Vidal, who knows Conte well since Juventus, decided to 'like' an Instagram post which brought up the rumours. A clear sign that he approves of the move, though negotiations with Barcelona won't be easy.

