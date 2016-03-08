Vidal, Conte’s biggest regret of summer
08 October at 16:05Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte has one big regret from the summer, which is of not being able to sign Spanish giants FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The former Chelsea manager was keen on signing the Chile international during the recently concluded summer transfer window with whom he had already worked during his successful time at Juventus.
However, the deal did materialise for numerous reason and the former Bayern Munich midfielder ended up staying with the Catalan-based club for another season.
As per the latest report, it is turning out to be Conte’s biggest regret that he was unable to sign Vidal who according to him, would’ve completed Inter’s midfield.
The report also stated that Conte also regrets that he was unable to convince Fernando Llorente to join the Milan-based club.
The former Tottenham Hotspur striker, who was a free-agent after his contract with the North London-based club came to an end on June 30, instead joined Inter’s league rivals Napoli on a two-year deal.
