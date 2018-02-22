Exclusive: Vidal wants to join Juventus, the latest

Arturo Vidal made a name for himself at Juventus as he became one of the best midfielders in the world of football. He has since moved to Munich as he currently plays for Bayern Munich. According to Calciomercato.com sources, it seems like the star midfielder is pushing hard to return to Turin. Vidal's current contract expires in 2019 as he would be a solid add for Juve's midfield.



JUVE ON HIS MIND - Beppe Marotta recently said that ex-Juve players have a hard time to forget the bianconeri club. Other than Morata, Vidal is another player who "misses" Turin. Vidal was present at the San Siro for Pirlo's final game as he talked to Chiellini, Barzagli, Marchisio and others that were also present. He told his agent ( Fernando Felicevich) to get into contacts with Juve as he would love to return.



JUVE'S PLAN - Juve have a great understanding with Bayern Munich and with Goretzka already signed, Vidal could leave Munich. What about Juve? Well at the moment they have other priorities but Vidal is still on their mind... . As Vidal wants to return, Juve are considering this option...



By Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89) and @AngeTaglieri88