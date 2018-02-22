Vidal drops social media hint amid Juventus links
27 May at 23:00
Arturo Vidal has offered himself to Juventus, as the Chilean midfielder has asked his agent to initiate talks with the Turin based side, which was revealed by Calciomercato.com.
Yet another indication of the desire of Vidal to join the Bianconeri arrives on social media. On Instagram, Vidal liked a comment on one of his photos which said: "We are waiting for you at Juve!!".
It seems that a transfer, in fact, could materialize this summer, at least the will exists from the player.
