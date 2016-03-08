Vidal pushes for Inter: the position of Barcelona to Inter
18 December at 12:00Arturo Vidal would like to return to Italy. He also reiterated this in the last few days to his agents, a clear stance taken by the Chilean midfielder who now considers his Barcelona cycle close.
Inter trying and Vidal would like a transfer as he has always appreciated the words of Marotta and Conte who do not deny the esteem for the warrior that they know of during their time at Juventus.
The operation so far has not taken off and has not had any accelerated just yet as reported on Calciomercato.com. Indeed, now is when it tends to get complicated.
So where do Barcelona stand on the deal?
Inter does not intend to shy away due to the age of the player, but above all Barcelona has confirmed to the Nerazzurri leadership that they do not want to sell Vidal in January. The hope of a discount or a favorable formula was born in the light of Barça's choice to curb the sale of Rakitic.
For this Inter and Arturo himself have hoped to be able to open a profitable channel for the coming weeks; instead, the Blaugrana insist on not wanting to free the player despite his will. Inter remains on hold and vigilant for the next few days, meanwhile Vidal is protected by Barcelona. It is expected that taking him away from Catalonia will be anything but easy.
Anthony Privetera
