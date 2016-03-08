Vidal's agent is in Italy today to meet with Inter to discuss final decision: the details
06 January at 10:15Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal’s agent, Fernando Felicevich, is in Italy today in order to meet with Inter and establish what the player’s future will be, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri have been very keen to sign the 32-year-old Chilean midfielder this month, with coach Antonio Conte specifically identifying him as a good fit for the club and their current project. The Nerazzurri are prepared an offer of around €12-13 million for the player in a loan operation, but the Blaugrana aren’t keen to let him go.
The Catalan club want to keep Vidal rather than losing him this month, the report continues, with coach Ernesto Valverde appreciating his experience and quality. If Barcelona are to lose Vidal, they want a definitive sale worth around €30 million. Inter will meet with Felicevich today to discuss his future and see whether a deal is possible. If not, the Nerazzurri will look for a new midfielder elsewhere.
Apollo Heyes
