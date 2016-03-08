Vidal wants Inter move in January, initiates legal action against Barcelona
28 December at 11:15La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s want-away midfielder Arturo Vidal is eager for a move to Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan in the January transfer window, as per Spanish newspaper ABC cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Chile international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
It was reported earlier that there is concrete interest in Vidal from Inter where manager Antonio Conte is eager to once again work with the player with whom he enjoyed relative success during his managerial days at Juventus.
As per the latest report, Vidal has also informed the hierarchy of the Spanish club that he wants to go to Italy in the mid-season transfer window.
The report further stated that the 32-year-old has also initiated a legal action against Barcelona for not paying him an annual bonus of €2.4 million for the 2018-19 campaign.
