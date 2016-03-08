Video: 14 years since Zlatan's 'Taekwondo' goal for Juventus

Juventus have celebrated the 14th anniversary of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s famous goal against Rapid Vienna today on Twitter.The Swedish forward scored a memorable goal against Rapid Vienna at the old Juventus stadium, the Stadio Delle Alpi, with his goal being one of the best of his career.Fabio Capello’s team ended up winning the game 3-0, with the other two goals from David Trezeguet and Adrian Mutu.Juventus posted the video on Twitter with the caption: “When football meets Taekwondo.”Apollo Heyes