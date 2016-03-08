Video: AC Milan fans gather in masses around Ibrahimovic at Linate Airport

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on the verge of completing his second transfer to AC Milan. The Swedish superstar arrived at the Linate airport this morning and was greeted by Rossoneri director Zvonimir Boban. The 38-year-old is now heading towards the La Madonnina clinic in Milano to undergo his medical checkups and after that will sign his contract with the club. Here is a video of Milan fans gathering in masses around the car with Ibrahimovic and Boban heading to the centre of Milano: