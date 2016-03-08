Video: AC Milan meet the agent of FC Basel defender Omar Alderete to discuss summer deal
16 January at 17:40AC Milan aren’t ready to give up on 23-year-old Paraguayan defender Omar Alderete, with the club meeting with the player’s agent today, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri are hoping to sign Alderete in the summer transfer window but want to reach an early agreement with his entourage before another club can hijack the deal. Juventus are also following the player, who has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Swiss side Basel this season.
Augusto #Paraja a Casa #Milan: summit per il difensore del #Basilea #Alderete pic.twitter.com/f9t8CodP04— Daniele Longo (@86_longo) January 16, 2020
Apollo Heyes
