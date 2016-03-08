Video: AC Milan Primavera star Brescianini scores fantastic free-kick goal

Che gol di Brescianini su punizione! pic.twitter.com/JTDTbaRQDP — Nino Gucciardi (@nino_gucciardi) November 9, 2019

AC Milan's senior side is not doing well this season and is unable to change the direction of the campaign even after Stefano Pioli replaced Marco Giampaolo on the San Siro bench.In the meantime, however, the Rossoneri's youth side - the Primavera - are doing very well after getting relegated from the first Primavera division last season. The team is unbeaten so far and faced league leaders Verona today, winning 5-0.One of the goals was scored by captain Marco Brescianini from a free-kick, which was his 6th goals of the season. Here is the video of the fantastic goal: