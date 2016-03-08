Video: Acerbi scores incredible long-range screamer in Lazio-Torino

30 October at 21:30
Lazio certainly got off to a good start against Torino this evening. Just 25 minutes in, as the Biancocelesti's attack was going nowhere, Francesco Acerbi decided to take matters into his own hands by having a go from distance.
 
Straight away, you knew that his effort was going to end up in the back of the net. Torino goalkeeper Sirigu could only watch as the defender fired a rocket into the top-left corner. Acerbi doesn't score too often, but this certainly was sensational. Take a look at the goal below.

