Video: Agent of AC Milan goalkeeper provides key update on Aston Villa move

Pepe Reina's agent, Manuel Garcia Quilon, showed up at Casa Milan this morning to deal with the departure of his client from AC Milan, having attracted the strong interest of Premier League side Aston Villa.



After an hour and a half, Pepe Reina's agent left the Rossoneri headquarters. Intercepted by our correspondent Daniele Longo, Quilon confirmed that there is still no agreement with the English when asked about the matter. Take a look at the video below.