Video - Agnelli meets Woodward ahead of Juve-Man Utd
07 November at 13:25Juventus will face Manchester United today in a thrilling Champions League fixture at the Allianz Stadium which could guarantee Juventus qualification in case of a draw or first spot in the group in case of a win.
Before the match, directors and representatives of both clubs will meet at lunch with many topics potentially being discussed. Here is the video of the arrival of Ed Woodward and President Glazer as well as Andrea Agnelli for the institutional lunch:
President #Glazer and Ed #Woodward arrive for the institutional lunch with #Juve chiefs#JuveMUFC #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/hinJYS5Xi5— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) November 7, 2018
#Agnelli arrives for the institutional lunch with #ManUtd chiefs pic.twitter.com/9KIGA5TDmp— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) November 7, 2018
