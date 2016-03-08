Video: Ahead of Lazio clash; all of Juve's goals in November

07 December at 18:00
This evening, Lazio will take on Juventus at the Olimpico. For the latter side, it will be a very important game, as they could leapfrog Inter at the top of the standings with a win. However, they will need to improve on recent performances.
 
Sarri's men certainly haven't been perfect, but they have scored many and exciting goals in November; between the Champions League and Serie A. In a video that was published on their Twitter page earlier today, the Bianconeri showed off all of the goals.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.