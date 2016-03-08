Video: Ahead of Lazio clash; all of Juve's goals in November

This evening, Lazio will take on Juventus at the Olimpico. For the latter side, it will be a very important game, as they could leapfrog Inter at the top of the standings with a win. However, they will need to improve on recent performances.

Sarri's men certainly haven't been perfect, but they have scored many and exciting goals in November; between the Champions League and Serie A. In a video that was published on their Twitter page earlier today, the Bianconeri showed off all of the goals.