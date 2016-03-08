Video: Ajax - Juve, Dutch supporter set off fireworks outside away team hotel

A turbulent night for Juventus in Amsterdam on the eve of the match against Ajax ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Some Dutch fans held firework fireworks shows directly under the hotel where the Juventus team sleeps.

In the middle of the night, some Lancieri supporters went near the Van der Valk Hotel and exploded a series of firecrackers before around 2 am and then around 4 am so as not to let the Juventus players sleep peacefully.





Disturbing the sleep of the opposing teams on the eve of an important match has now become a habit for Dutch fans who had done the same thing with Real Madrid in the last round until they almost immediately called the police.