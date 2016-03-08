Video: All of Ronaldo's free-kicks for Juventus

After signing for Juventus last summer Cristiano Ronaldo was put on free-kick duty, forcing Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanić out of the job.



Since then he's taken 28 free-kicks and has missed every single one. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/RGbKmJZ0eK — Ball Street (@BallStreet) October 25, 2019 The Portuguese star has taken 28 free-kicks for the Bianconeri and missed them all. Considering that they also have Dybala and Pjanic, it might be time to change the free-kick taker. Take a look at the free-kicks in the video below.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the most important player for Juventus since joining them in the summer of 2018, using his qualities to improve the team. However, there is one thing that he has failed to impress with, namely the free-kicks.