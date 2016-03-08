Video: All of Ronaldo's free-kicks for Juventus

27 October at 16:00
Cristiano Ronaldo has been the most important player for Juventus since joining them in the summer of 2018, using his qualities to improve the team. However, there is one thing that he has failed to impress with, namely the free-kicks.
 
The Portuguese star has taken 28 free-kicks for the Bianconeri and missed them all. Considering that they also have Dybala and Pjanic, it might be time to change the free-kick taker. Take a look at the free-kicks in the video below.
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.