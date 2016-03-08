Video: Angry Ronaldo shouts at Allegri

It's fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't impressed by the attitude of his Juventus side in the second half of yesterday's Napoli clash. The Old Lady didn't press high on the pitch and the Portuguese star urged his team-mates to have a more offensive mentality and press Napoli more than what they did in the second half.As you can see in the video below, Ronaldo did also make sure Max Allegri knew his feelings. When he noticed that he was the only one trying to put pressure on the Azzurri he looked at his manager and shouted: 'Mister!'Ronaldo wanted a more attacking mentality and more pressing on Napoli to steal the ball higher on the pitch. That's what Juve will need to beat Atletico by three goals next week.