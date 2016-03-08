Video: Bayern's Arturo Vidal leaves hotel as Barcelona transfer is edging closer

SHOW GALLERY

Arturo Vidal’s chances of returning to Italy where he was linked with a move to Inter Milan and AC Milan has now been killed as the midfielder who plays for Bayern Munich will now join Bayern Munich.



Now Barcelona and Bayern Munich have agreed a deal for the former midfielder of Juventus which should be something more than 20 million euros. He will also earn 9 million euros per year for the next three seasons at Barcelona.



Below is a video from the Twitter profile of the German journalist Torben Hoffmann, which shows Vidal leaving his hotel, who could be on his way to Barcelona.

