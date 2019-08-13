Video - Bennacer trains individually; set to join AC Milan training tomorrow
13 August at 17:15After a long and intensive season with Empoli and a successful African Cup of Nations campaign with Algeria, Ismael Bennacer joined AC Milan before enjoying several weeks of vacation. The talented midfielder is expected to join Marco Giampaolo's team in training tomorrow but in the meantime, the player is doing everything possible to arrive in the best shape possible. The Algerian posted a video on Instagram of himself training individually with a trainer. Here is the Instagram post:
