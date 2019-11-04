Video: Boateng supports Balotelli; 'Nothing has changed in six years'

However, his teammates managed to convince him to stay, while the game was halted as an anti-racism message was read out in the stadium. On his official Instagram page, Kevin-Prince Boateng referred back to an incident six years ago, when he did the same thing in a friendly with Milan.

The midfielder offered his support to the striker, stating that they won't give up despite the fact that 'nothing has changed' since the incident six years ago.



During the clash between Hellas Verona and Brescia last night, Maro Balotelli experienced racist abuse from the home fans. Eventually, the striker decided to kick the ball towards the fans, before attempting to leave the pitch.