Video: Boga stuns Buffon with wonderful chip in Juve-Sassuolo
01 December at 13:10After 20 minutes, the game between Juventus and Sassuolo certainly took off. Bonucci gave the home side the lead with a great finish from outside the box, bursting forward from the back. However, the Bianconeri didn't get to keep their lead for long.
Just two minutes later, Sassuolo combined brilliantly to put Boga free on goal, with only Buffon left to beat. The winger stunned the goalkeeper with a wonderful chip, equalising straight after Bonucci's opener. Take a look at the goal in the video below.
Delightful chip from Jeremie Boga to score for Sassuolopic.twitter.com/Rs6nFOY0j6— Ahmed (@Ahmed__Wagih1) December 1, 2019
