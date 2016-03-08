Video: Boga stuns Buffon with wonderful chip in Juve-Sassuolo

Just two minutes later, Sassuolo combined brilliantly to put Boga free on goal, with only Buffon left to beat. The winger stunned the goalkeeper with a wonderful chip, equalising straight after Bonucci's opener. Take a look at the goal in the video below.

After 20 minutes, the game between Juventus and Sassuolo certainly took off. Bonucci gave the home side the lead with a great finish from outside the box, bursting forward from the back. However, the Bianconeri didn't get to keep their lead for long.