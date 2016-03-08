Video: Cagliari score 96th-minute winner in crazy comeback against Samp

With just 20 minutes to go of the game, Sampdoria had what looked like a comfortable 1-3 lead. However, two goals within just two minutes from Joao Pedro completely turned the game around. Deep into injury time, six minutes to be exact, Cerri headed in the winner, completing a crazy comeback.

Cagliari are still flying high in Serie A, sitting in fourth place. However, for quite some during the game against Sampdoria, it looked like their perfect start to the season was coming to an end. The Sardinians, though, managed to fight back.