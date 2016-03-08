Video: Cagliari squad trapped at training ground by farmers
09 February at 17:55On the eve of the clash between AC Milan and Cagliari, the latter ran into some issues when they were supposed to leave the training ground en route to Milan.
In fact, incredibly enough, the squad was trapped at their own training ground by local farmers, who were protesting against the milk prices, thus wanting the team to abandon the game in protest.
Luckily, as shown by the footage below, they were allowed to leave after agreeing to kick over milk cans whilst being filmed. With that said, the game will take place tomorrow, with kick off set at 20:30.
Anche #Barella e #Deiola partecipano a modo loro alla protesta dei pastori sardi. #Cagliari pic.twitter.com/0FebrEJEp8— Mauro Cossu (@maurocossu90) 9 februari 2019
