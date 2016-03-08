Video: Cagliari squad trapped at training ground by farmers

09 February at 17:55
On the eve of the clash between AC Milan and Cagliari, the latter ran into some issues when they were supposed to leave the training ground en route to Milan.

In fact, incredibly enough, the squad was trapped at their own training ground by local farmers, who were protesting against the milk prices, thus wanting the team to abandon the game in protest.

Luckily, as shown by the footage below, they were allowed to leave after agreeing to kick over milk cans whilst being filmed. With that said, the game will take place tomorrow, with kick off set at 20:30. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Cagliari
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.