Video: Castagne scores 95th-minute volley to draw it level
22 September at 21:00After being down by two goals, Atalanta managed to complete an impressive comeback in the last minute against Fiorentina, as the game finished 2-2. Ilicic pulled one back with just five minutes left of regular time, though they weren't finished there.
Atalanta were awarded a corner in the last minute of the game, and the goalkeeper came up to help his teammates. The corner in itself wasn't great, by any means, but the rebound was met by Castagne, who volleyed home the 2-2 equaliser.
Gol di Castagne— Gol Serie A (@Lollo52815117) September 22, 2019
Atalanta Fiorentina 2-2 pic.twitter.com/CHniccMxZR
