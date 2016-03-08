Video: Chelsea boss provides update on Giroud's future amid Inter links

10 January at 18:00
Inter are looking for a vice-Lukaku on the transfer market and they have identified Olivier Giroud as their main target. The Chelsea striker, who hasn't played much for the club this season, wants to move on to a new adventure ahead of the Euros in the summer.
 
During his press conference, ahead of tomorrow's game against Burnely, Frank Lampard was asked about the potential departure of Giroud this month. He made it clear that a choice will be made based on what's best for the club. Take a look at his response below.

