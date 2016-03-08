In an interview with the club's official channels, Federico Chiesa spoke about the situation at Fiorentina, Certainly, they would have wanted a better start to the season, currently sitting in 15th place in the standings despite their efforts on the transfer market.In the summer, the winger was linked with the likes of Inter and Juventus, but he made it clear that he's focused on Fiorentina. Although the links seemed concrete a few months ago, the feeling is that he could remain at the club for one more season. Take a look at the interview below.