Video - CR7 dribbles with Ali Amir in Dubai hotel lobby

29 December at 12:10
Cristiano Ronaldo is spending his last hours in Dubai ahead of the Globe Soccer Awards and the Juventus star has taken his time to make a legless child - Ali Amir - happy in an inspirational moment in a hotel lobby in Dubai. The Portuguese phenomenon posted a video of himself dribbling and juggling a ball with the boy on Instagram and attracted a lot of reactions from people, including Russian MMA fighter Nurmagomedov who wrote: "That's why you are number one in the world. Thanks a lot, Cristiano, make my brother Ali Amir happy."

Here is the video:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It was a pleasure to meet you @ali_amir_happy A truly inspiration

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

