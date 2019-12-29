Video - CR7 dribbles with Ali Amir in Dubai hotel lobby

Cristiano Ronaldo is spending his last hours in Dubai ahead of the Globe Soccer Awards and the Juventus star has taken his time to make a legless child - Ali Amir - happy in an inspirational moment in a hotel lobby in Dubai. The Portuguese phenomenon posted a video of himself dribbling and juggling a ball with the boy on Instagram and attracted a lot of reactions from people, including Russian MMA fighter Nurmagomedov who wrote: "That's why you are number one in the world. Thanks a lot, Cristiano, make my brother Ali Amir happy."Here is the video: