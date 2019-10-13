VIDEO - CR7 shirt and a few extra pounds: linesman steals the show in lower Italian division
13 October at 21:30Ruvese against Monte Sant'Angelo in the second Apulian division. What exactly does this match have to do with top levels of European football? Well, the linesman of the match could give an answer to this peculiar question. A little overweight and very spontaneous, running back and forth with the flag and wearing a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt during the lower division match. The video has gone viral on Italian social media and you can see it here:
Go to comments