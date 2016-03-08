Video: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus training ahead of Man Utd clash

Juventus are training at their training centre in Turin before the trip to Manchester where the Old Lady will be facing José Mourinho’s Manchester United tomorrow night.



The Old Lady will be travelling to England later today and Massimiliano Allegri will be speaking to media at 5.55 pm (UK time) alongside a Juventus player.



Meantime the Italian tactician is overviewing today’s training alongside his technical staff as Cristiano Ronaldo gets ready to make return at the Old Trafford.



