Video: De Jong predicts the Milan derby

Nigel de Jong, Milan
12 September at 13:45
After Vincent Kompany's testimonial match in Manchester last night, former AC Milan man Nigel De Jong spoke in the mixed zone about the upcoming Milan derby, predicting the outcome of the game.
 
The clash is scheduled for September 21st, and Inter are considered as favourites going into the game. In the video below, De Jong shared his thoughts on both sides' moves in during the summer transfer window and who he thinks will win the important game.

