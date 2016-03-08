Video: De Ligt admits Ronaldo asked him to join Juventus

10 June at 10:00
Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt is one of the most wanted defenders in Europe and several big clubs have been linked with signing him in the summer. The Dutch defender faced Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Nations League final last night and after the game, won by CR7's side, he admitted that the Juve star asked him to join the Old Lady.

"Ronaldo asked me to come to Juventus. I was a little shocked by that question, that’s why I laughed. I didn’t understand him at first", de Ligt told Nos. 

The Dutch defender is also being linked with Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich but Ronaldo has now asked him to snub these clubs and join the Serie A giants.

 

