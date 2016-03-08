Video: De Ligt awarded with the Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or gala
02 December at 21:00At the Ballon d'Or gala this evening, Matthijs De Ligt was awarded the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to players under the age of 21. Last years, Kylian Mbappe took home the award, which is decided by the former Ballon d'Or winners.
As seen in the video below, the Juventus defender ended up in first place after the voting. Mbappe was there to hand out the award to him, introducing it on the stage. The Dutch international hasn't had the best of starts to this season, but you can't fault his performances in the spring.
Matthijs de Ligt is your 2019 Kopa Trophy winner! #kopatrophy #ballondor pic.twitter.com/giWypAc1Am— #BallondOr (@francefootball) December 2, 2019
