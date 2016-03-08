Video: De Ligt finishes Juve medical, official announcement imminent

17 July at 16:15
Matthijs de Ligt is once again a step closer to becoming Juventus' latest transfer. The 19-year-old will join the Serie A champions for 75 million euros and has just completed his medical checkups with the Bianconeri at J Medical. The Dutch defender is set to sign his contract in the coming hours before making his move official. The contract will last five years and will include a 150 million euros release clause, which we further explained this morning. Here is the video of De Ligt leaving J Medical after completing his checkups:
 

