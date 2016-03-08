Video: Demiral leaves stadium on crutches; Juve fear serious injury

Bad news for Juventus. In the 15th minute of the game between Roma and Juventus, Merih Demiral sustained an injury. The Turkish defender landed badly on his left leg and remained on the ground giving signs of severe pain.He tried to stay on the pitch, but was eventually substituted. Now, the Bianconeri fear a serious injury to his knee. Demiral was seen leaving the stadium on crutches, clearly struggling to move. Take a look at the video below. Certainly, it would be extraordinary if two ACLs were ruptured (Zaniolo and Demiral).