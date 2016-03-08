Video: Did Slavia Prague fool us all? The laughs at the draw
18 September at 11:30
Inter flopped in their first match of this season's edition of Champions League, only managing a 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague at home. In fact, Conte's side was outplayed for a majority of the game, which sparked reactions on social media.
Of course, attention turned to the incident at the UCL draw a few weeks back, when the Slavia Prague management burst into laughter when they were drawn into the group of Barcelona, Dortmund and Inter. However, did they fool us all? Watch the video below.
Slavia Prague couldn't stop laughing when they were drawn against Inter, Barcelona and Dortmund. But they just managed a draw at the San Siro pic.twitter.com/ZkCdLXYb0y— Global Paper (@paperglobal) September 17, 2019
Go to comments