Video: Dybala gives Juve the lead with a stunning free-kick
26 November at 22:00Just before the half-time break, Paulo Dybala managed to give Juventus the lead in the important clash against Atletico Madrid, after what was a very close first 45 minutes.
The Bianconeri got a free-kick in the dying minutes of the first half. However, the angle wasn't the best one by any means, so everyone more or less expected a cross from Dybala. Instead, the Argentine decided to try his luck, firing a stunning shot which caught Oblak off guard. Take a look at the goal below.
Paulo Dybala just scored this free kick against Atletico Madrid. Holy shit this is insane. WOW. pic.twitter.com/V1AIqsbbyd— World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) November 26, 2019
Go to comments