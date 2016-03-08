Video: Dybala gives Juve the lead with a stunning free-kick

The Bianconeri got a free-kick in the dying minutes of the first half. However, the angle wasn't the best one by any means, so everyone more or less expected a cross from Dybala. Instead, the Argentine decided to try his luck, firing a stunning shot which caught Oblak off guard. Take a look at the goal below.

Paulo Dybala just scored this free kick against Atletico Madrid. Holy shit this is insane. WOW. pic.twitter.com/V1AIqsbbyd — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) November 26, 2019

Just before the half-time break, Paulo Dybala managed to give Juventus the lead in the important clash against Atletico Madrid, after what was a very close first 45 minutes.