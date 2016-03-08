Video: Arsenal loanee completes first training session with Napoli
20 August at 22:50After arriving from Premier League side Arsenal, David Ospina has made his first training session with Napoli.
The signing was not originally planned, as both Karnezis and Meret had already arrived. However, the latter was unfortunately injured, and will thus be kept out of action for a while. Therefore, Napoli decided to sign Ospina on a season-long loan.
Take a look at the Colombian's first training session down below.
¡Primer entrenamiento para David Ospina en el Napoli de Italia! pic.twitter.com/NCRMgvIpkv— EnLas18 (@enlas18) 20 augusti 2018
