The signing was not originally planned, as both Karnezis and Meret had already arrived. However, the latter was unfortunately injured, and will thus be kept out of action for a while. Therefore, Napoli decided to sign Ospina on a season-long loan.

Take a look at the Colombian's first training session down below.

¡Primer entrenamiento para David Ospina en el Napoli de Italia! pic.twitter.com/NCRMgvIpkv — EnLas18 (@enlas18) 20 augusti 2018

After arriving from Premier League side Arsenal, David Ospina has made his first training session with Napoli.