Video: French talent Ntenda arrives in Turin for Juventus medicals

Juventus are set to sign 17-year-old French left back Jean Claude Ntenda soon, with the teenager arriving from Nantes to Turin today, as seen in a video posted on the Calciomercato Twitter.Ntenda arrived in Turin to undergo the usual medical examinations before signing a three-year contract that will tie him to the Bianconeri until 2023. The club believe he will be an important investment for the future, due to his strong performances with both the Nantes U19 squad and the France U18 squad.Apollo Heyes