Video: Galliani 'approves' Hernandez; thumbs up to Maldini

After the goal was scored, Adriano Galliani (former Milan CEO) was seen celebrating with the current Rossoneri directors: Massara, Boban and Maldini. The 75-year-old 'approved' the signing of the Frenchman by giving Maldini the thumbs up, as seen in the video below.

Theo Hernandez managed to get on the scoresheet for AC Milan in the game against SPAL last night, firing a rocket past Berisha in goal. The left-back has now scored five goals in all competitions thus far, making him the join-top goalscorer along with Kris Piatek.