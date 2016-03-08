Video: Galliani 'approves' Hernandez; thumbs up to Maldini
16 January at 15:00Theo Hernandez managed to get on the scoresheet for AC Milan in the game against SPAL last night, firing a rocket past Berisha in goal. The left-back has now scored five goals in all competitions thus far, making him the join-top goalscorer along with Kris Piatek.
After the goal was scored, Adriano Galliani (former Milan CEO) was seen celebrating with the current Rossoneri directors: Massara, Boban and Maldini. The 75-year-old 'approved' the signing of the Frenchman by giving Maldini the thumbs up, as seen in the video below.
@TheoHernandez's goal?— SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) January 15, 2020
Galliani approves.
pic.twitter.com/NJoaGsOeuN
