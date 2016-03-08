Video: Godin breaks into tears as he announces Atletico exit, Inter are waiting for him

07 May at 15:15
Diego Godin will become a new player of Inter next season. The Uruguay International held a press conference today to announce his exit from the Colchoneros. "I am a little bit nervous now, I just wanted to say that these are my last days here. Atletico has been my home, I spent some amazing years here. I've had fun and I've become a man and a footballer. I tried to transmit the values of my parents. I have good and bad memories. Thanks to everybody".

Godin struggled to hold back tears during today's press conference. The player will leave Atletico Madrid and join Inter as a free agent.

Watch it below:


 

