Video: Goosebumps as Fiorentina fans sing for Astori ahead of Coppa Italia semi-final vs. Atalanta

27 February at 12:45
Fiorentina trained in front of a crowd of 3.000 Viola fans at the Stadio Artemio Franchi yesterday, on the eve of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Atalanta. At the end of the training session, all of them begun to sing songs for Davide Astori, the captain who died almost one year ago before Fiorentina's away game at Udinese. Fiorentina players went under their fans to applaud them.

Goosebumps at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Watch the video of our reporter Giacomo Brunetti in Florence:

 

