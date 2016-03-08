Video: Hancko arrives for Fiorentina medical, the details
15 June at 15:50Fiorentina have signed the Slovakian defender David Hancko. The Serie A side completed the defender’s transfer for a fee close to € 4 million including add-ons.
The player has just arrived in Florence and both clubs have announced the positive end of negotiations.
Hancko arrives from Zilina, the same club where Inter star Milan Skriniar used to play at the beginning of his career.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
#Fiorentina, visite per #Hancko: 'Forza viola' pic.twitter.com/PRWIDUvTEg— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) June 15, 2018
Go to comments