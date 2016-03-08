...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Video: Here is Cristiano Ronaldo's new sliding celebration

02 February at 22:15
Juventus are currently playing against Parma in the Italian Serie A as Cristiano Ronaldo is having another amazing match for the bianconeri as he had another multi-goal game. Cristiano Ronaldo normally uses a jumping celebration when he scores a goal for his club but today he had other ideas as he came up with a new sliding celebration. You can view Ronaldo's 'new' celebration bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. More to come...

Click here to view the end of the Juve-Parma game right now

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.